NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two male carjacking suspects took a delivery driver’s car and later crashed into a tree in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood just before noon Thursday, according to police.

Police say three gunshots were also heard nearby at the time, but no one was hurt.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Colonial Avenue. Police say the victim told them he was returning to his car after making a delivery and found two males inside his car. He tried to prevent them from stealing the car, and was dragged a short distance in the process.

The suspects eventually crashed into a tree and ran away. During the incident, three gunshots were reported nearby.

The delivery driver suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.