NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Icon Motor Sports was added to the off-limits list for all Hampton Roads service members. It’s located at 2400 E. Indian River Road in Norfolk.

The business had recent reports of four separate unethical business practices against sailors, and was investigated by the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board, or AFDCB. The business targeted junior service members and their inexperience, officials said.

These practices include: misrepresenting as a “free” driver safety course, rather than an auto dealership; coercing service members with no driver’s license to buy a car; refusing to refund deposits after selling defective cars; false promises to resale a used car and the appearance of bird-dogging onboard the naval base.

The current off-limits list includes the following locations:

Icon Motor Sports, 2400 Indian River Rd., Norfolk

7 City’s Custom & Design, 1062 37th St., Norfolk

7 City’s Custom & Design, 117 E. Princess Anne Rd., Norfolk

Autoworks, 6100 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk

D Motors, 881 E. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk

Best Price Auto Sales AKA US Auto Excellence, 3336 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach

Mellow Smoke Tobacco Shop, 201 E. Berkely Ave., Ste. C, Norfolk

Outer Edge Gifts, 760-B J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News

Prime Auto AKA Skyline Auto, 4114 E. Indian River Rd, Chesapeake

The Vault, 389 W. 21st St., Norfolk

The Vault, 15435-B Warwick Blvd., Newport News

The Vault, 731 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News

TKYU Bar, 1910 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Business are able to notify the AFDCB in writing that they’ve fixed the issues, and the board may decide to remove a business from the list after it has shown they made necessary changes. Those who don’t respond may be requested to appear at a formal hearing in front of the board.