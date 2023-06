Sparks the dog is available at Norfolk Animal Care Center for adoption as of April, 21, 2023 (Courtesy of NACC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Kennels at Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center are at critical capacity for dogs.

According to the press release, adoptions are needed to make room for incoming dogs.

The center is waiving all dog adoption fees for its “Red, White and Woof” promotion. The promotion ends July 9, and it includes spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping.

Those interested in adopting an animal can visit www.norfolk.gov/nacc or drop by in person.