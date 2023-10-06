NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care Center is need of another round of donations to its pet pantry.

“Last time our pet pantry was empty our community really came together to help eachother out. It has now been 3 months and we’ve given out alonst all of the donations you have previous sent in. Can you possibly spare another bag? Without your kind donations, we are no longer able to give assistance to those who need the help,” the center wrote on Facebook.

They’re asking for people to drop off a bag or two of dog food and/or cat kibble at the NACC at 5585 Sabre Road in Norfolk.

“We will take any brand, any flavor, it just needs to be unopened. Thank you for your continued support!”

You can read more about the center and apply to adopt at their website.