NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center and IKEA are joining forces for a good cause.

For the rest of May, all dog and cat adoption fees will be $35, and small animal adoption fees will be waived. IKEA family members will receive a free pet ID tag.

On Saturday, May 20, Norfolk Animal Care Center will be in the parking lot at IKEA Norfolk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with their mobile adoption unit – Waggin’ Wheels.

IKEA Norfolk is located at 1500 Ikea Way, off Northampton Blvd.

The Norfolk Animal Care Center is also accepting donations from their wish list. Bath towels, blankets, and other items will be available for purchase inside IKEA Norfolk to donate to NACC.

For more information click here.