NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Airport Authority will be hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event.

Travelers will be able to enroll at the Norfolk International Airport from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2023. TSA PreCheck is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

Proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo are requirements for in-person enrollment.

Designed to be quick and convenient, the enrollment process is even faster when the application is completed online.

The TSA Precheck event is a collaborative effort between Norfolk Airport Authority and IDEMIA, authorized TSA PreCheck provider.

IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number three to five days after an in-person enrollment appointment. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in December 2011 to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. Enrolled members do not need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. They also have access to TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating airports nationwide.

To apply for TSA PreCheck enrollment online click here.