Norfolk 4-year-old plans blood drive/donations for Red Cross

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In some ways, Ellie Boyd is like many little girls.

“She’s very bubbly like her bath bombs,” laughs her mother, CPO Toni Boyd of Norfolk.

Ellie loves to play, especially with her Barbie. However, Ellie is also different from many other children. At just 4 years old, she has her own business and donates to important causes.

“We do a different organization every month, so we try to spread the wealth to whoever it may be,” Toni says.

Toni says her family makes giving back to the community a priority.

“We’re military, so we try to find family wherever we go. So, one of the ways we do that is by getting in the community, giving back, getting involved. Just trying to make a difference wherever we are.”

She and her husband started their children young.

“Children, they do as you teach them. So, if you teach them at an early age, the older they get, the better at it they’ll get, so hopefully one day she’ll be sitting right here actually speaking for herself,” Toni says.

For the months of January and February, Ellie’s focus is on the American Red Cross. She has a blood drive planned for April 11 outside Desmond’s Island Soul Grill in Virginia Beach. The vegan restaurant plans to offer a special that day to anyone who donates.

“(The Red Cross) is going to bring the bus, pull it up, and we’re just going to have a good time,” says Toni.

Funds raised from her business “Ellie’s Bath Bombs” will also go to the American Red Cross. Over the next two months, every penny spent on the “Community Love Bath Bombs” goes to the organization. With a blood shortage right now, those who run the Red Cross couldn’t be more thankful.



“Kids do make an impact on our lives every single day. and to see a 4-year-old be part of such an awesome opportunity, to give back, to have a blood drive, to give donations to an organization like the American Red Cross, I think is amazing,” says Eric Majette of the American Red Cross.

Ellie Boyd, a child of change with only good things bubbling up in her future.

“My hope for her is to just be successful and make a difference and just be her, be genuine. I want that for all kids. That’s what I love about kids. They’re so genuine,” Toni says.

To sign up to donate blood as part of Ellie’s blood drive, email your name and phone number to: elliesworldbbc@gmail.com

