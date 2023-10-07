PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nominations are now being accepted for the 83rd honoree of the First Citizen of Portsmouth 2024 to be honored at a banquet next April.

To nominate an individual, people need to complete the nomination form on the First Citizen of Portsmouth website and submit a detailed letter of nomination to the First Citizen’s Committee, c/o Portsmouth Service League at P.O. Box 6647, Portsmouth, VA 23703 or by email at firstcitizen@portsmouthserviceleague.org.

Nomination letters should describe the nominee’s background, scope of work in the community, qualities or actions that make that work extraordinary and why they feel the nominee should be First Citizen.

Nominations are also asked to consider the person’s ervice to humanity, volunteer service and philanthropic contribution, governmental contributions, cultural achievements and moral and/or religious leadership. The person does not need to live in Portsmouth, but the person’s service “should have principally in or to the city of Portsmouth.”

Nominations need to be submitted on or before Nov. 3.

Anyone with questions can contact Christine Young at 757-793-6390 or firstcitizen@portsmouthserviceleague.org.

Dwight Schaubach was Portsmouth’s First Citizen of 2023.