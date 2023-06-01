CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No residents have been injured in an apartment fire in the Indian River section of Chesapeake Thursday morning.

Officials say they were notified of a fire just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sparrow Road, not far from Willow Avenue and Indian River Road.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a first floor apartment at the Sparrow Road Townhouse Apartments.

Officials received report that the fire started in the kitchen.

The unit where the fire started sustained significant fire damage while the adjacent units were occupied by smoke. After firefighters ventilated the adjacent units, residents were able to return to their apartments.

The fire was put out at approximately 1:40 a.m.

No residents were injured in the fire. One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.