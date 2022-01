SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported and no one was displaced after a fire early Friday morning at an apartment complex on Gateway Drive in Suffolk.

The 911 call came in at 1:40 a.m. and firefighters arrived at 1:47 a.m. to find light smoke and fire coming the second and third floor balconies of the three-story building.

Firefighters say the fire was quickly brought under control and it didn’t extend into main living areas.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.