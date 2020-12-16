No Kid Hungry announces grants for local schools and nonprofits to serve free meals to those in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – No Kid Hungry announced a total of $2.4 million in grants will be given to 68 schools and community organizations across the state that are providing free meals for kids during the ongoing pandemic.

No Kid Hungry Virginia estimates one in five children in the commonwealth could face hunger this year up from one in eight prior to the pandemic.

“As the hunger crisis continues to intensify at unprecedented levels, school meals are more critical than ever in the lives of students and families. We are thankful for the compassionate food service professionals that work tirelessly to feed the kids in their communities. We see you and we applaud you,” said Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia.

The grants from No Kid Hungry are intended to help school districts and community organizations with added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt their programs to meet the increased need during the pandemic.

Since March, No Kid Hungry has granted to the following local schools:

Newport News City Schools – $30,000

Norfolk City Schools – $200,000

Chesapeake Public Schools – $75,000

Greensville County Public Schools – $33,446

Accomack County Public Schools – $51,300

Essex County Schools – $15,700

No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

