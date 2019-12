Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photographer Scott Blessing.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Fire Departement responded to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Dungee Street on Christmas night.

Dispatchers say they received the call just before 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

