SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning on Holland Road in Suffolk.

Suffolk spokeswoman Jennifer Moore says it happened in the 6100 area of Holland Road, between the Duck Thru and Farmer Frank’s. The 911 call came in around 5 a.m.

Moore said one eastbound lane was flowing as of 9:45 a.m., but all eastbound lanes in the area would close until noon when wrecker operations begin. One westbound lane will remain open and a detour is in place via Longstreet Lane.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.