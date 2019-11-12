No injuries reported after Surry Co. home fire

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters say no one was hurt after a Surry County home caught fire Tuesday night.
In a release, officials say the fire started around 5:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Beechland Rd.
After arriving on scene, local firefighters say they requested additional help from Dendron, Smithfield and Clearmont fire officials.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post at 6:06 p.m. drivers should be careful in the area near the fire.
According to a press release, the three crews battled the fire for nearly three hours.
At the end of the ordeal, fire officials with Surry County administration say no one was hurt.
