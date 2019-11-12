No injuries reported after Surry Co. home fire

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters say no one was hurt after a Surry County home caught fire Tuesday night.

In a release, officials say the fire started around 5:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Beechland Rd.

After arriving on scene, local firefighters say they requested additional help from Dendron, Smithfield and Clearmont fire officials.

Engine Company goes Mutual Aid to Surry County

Engine Company goes Mutual Aid to Surry County

Engine Company goes Mutual Aid to Surry County

Engine Company goes Mutual Aid to Surry County

Engine Company goes Mutual Aid to Surry County

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post at 6:06 p.m. drivers should be careful in the area near the fire.

TRAFFIC ALERT!!!! Please use caution in the area of the 900 Block of Beechland Road. There are multiple fire units on scene of an active structure fire. Posted by Surry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

According to a press release, the three crews battled the fire for nearly three hours.

At the end of the ordeal, fire officials with Surry County administration say no one was hurt.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.