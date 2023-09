PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a school bus hit a tow truck Tuesday morning in Portsmouth.

Kimberly Jones with Portsmouth Public Schools says it happened Town Point Road and Pepperwood Lane just after 9 a.m. Bus 280 was carrying 24 students from Churchland Elementary at the time.

Police called it a minor crash and said there were no injuries. A replacement bus was sent to pick up the students.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.