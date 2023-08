PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning just off Frederick Blvd. and I-264.

They say they first got a call for the fire in the 3500 block of Trexler Avenue at 3:51 a.m. after police noticed the smoke while conducting training in the area.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported in fighting the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 5:24 a.m., and it’s still under investigation.