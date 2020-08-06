No injuries reported after house fire in Courtland

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after a house caught fire Wednesday night in Courtland.

The Courtland Fire Department says the fire started just before 9:15 p.m. in the 22000 block of Aurora Street and heavy smoke was showing when crews arrived. The fire was coming from the rear of the home.

The fire was marked under control at 9:45 p.m. and was contained mostly to the room where it started. No injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters. Courtland Volunteer Rescue and the Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

