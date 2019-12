NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Fire Department responded in the 3200 block of Omohundro Avenue for a residential fire on Sunday.

Fire officials say the call came in a little after 6:45 p.m.

All occupants were evacuated.

Fire crews said no injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished.

