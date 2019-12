Photo courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters in Chesapeake responded in the 4000 block of Ballahack Road for a residential structure fire on Saturday.

Captain Steve Bradley with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire started in the kitchen.

Photo courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire was under control at 3:54 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.