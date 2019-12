VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the 2200 block of Harpers Road located in the Harper Square Area of Oceana on Sunday.

The crew arrived on the scene and reported a fully involved camper.

The fire was under control at 3:50 p.m. and reported out a little after 4 p.m.

Photo courtesy of VBFD Multimedia Services Unit.

The Fire Department says no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

