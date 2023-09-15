The workshop that caught fire Friday at a home on Brentwood Road in Suffolk. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a detached workshop caught fire Friday at a home on Brentwood Road in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey said units responded to the fire in the 6900 block of Brentwood Road in the southwestern part of the city off Route 58 around 8 a.m. Crews found smoke and fire coming from the 30-foot-by-30-foot structure.

The workshop that caught fire Friday at a home on Brentwood Road in Suffolk. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The workshop that caught fire Friday at a home on Brentwood Road in Suffolk. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The workshop that caught fire Friday at a home on Brentwood Road in Suffolk. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The workshop that caught fire Friday at a home on Brentwood Road in Suffolk. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from reaching the home and it was marked under control at 8:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.