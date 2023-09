NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters say no one was hurt in a house fire Tuesday night near Greenbush in Accomack County.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at 22453 Accomac Road, the Tasley Volunteer Fire Department said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and units from Parksley, Tasley, Bloxom, Onancock, Melfa and Accomack County DPS were able to get it under control at 6:11 p.m.

Firefighters respond to a house fire in Greenbush on September 26, 2023 (Courtesy of Tasley Vol. Fire Company) Firefighters respond to a house fire in Greenbush on September 26, 2023 (Courtesy of Tasley Vol. Fire Company) Firefighters respond to a house fire in Greenbush on September 26, 2023 (Courtesy of Tasley Vol. Fire Company) Firefighters respond to a house fire in Greenbush on September 26, 2023 (Courtesy of Tasley Vol. Fire Company)

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.