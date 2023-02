HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported following a residential fire in Hampton Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, a fire was reported around 3:30am in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive, near North Armistead Avenue and Mercury Boulevard.

Upon arriving on scene of the Peninsula Grove Apartment building, firefighters located a fire inside of a utility room.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the fire.