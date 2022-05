SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said there were no injuries or damages following an early morning vehicle pursuit on Saturday.

According to police, an officer was running radar around 8:30 a.m. on US-58 when a vehicle passed going 108 mph.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle and the pursuit ended near US-58/Wilroy Road.

The pursuit ended about four minutes after it began.