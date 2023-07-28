HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a gas tank on a van running off compressed natural gas exploded on I-64 in Hampton.

Virginia State Police say the explosion happened around 4:46 p.m. Friday on westbound I-64 near Settlers Landing Road and mile marker 267.

The Chevrolet Express van was heading west in the right lane at the time, and the force of the explosion shattered the vehicle’s windows and the ones on the Chevrolet Malibu to its left, police say.

Both drivers lost control due to the impact but no one was reported injured, police say.

The lane closures near Mallory Street as of 8:30 p.m. Friday due the crash

As of 8:10 p.m. there was only one lane open on westbound I-64 in the area, but traffic was moving. Police units are still on scene as part of the investigation.