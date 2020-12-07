No injuries after tractor-trailer crash on Hampton Roads Center Parkway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say no one was injured in a tractor-trailer crash Monday morning in Hampton.
It happened on westbound Hampton Roads Center Parkway at northbound Coliseum Drive, police tweeted at 5:40 a.m.
Police said that area was blocked and a detour was in place.
It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.
