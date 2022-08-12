PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to a house fire in the Cavalier Manor neighborhood Friday morning.

PFRES said the call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue.

Upon their arrival, crews found heavy fire at the front of the home. PFRES worked alongside the Chesapeake Fire Department to put the fire out.

One occupant was at the residence at the time of the fire. That occupant was outside when firefighters arrived on scene.

According to officials, the occupant stayed on scene due to a dog giving birth to puppies at the time.

There were no injuries reported.

