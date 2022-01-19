No injuries after fire breaks out at home on Huntington Drive in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a house fire Tuesday night in the White Oaks subdivision of James City County.

However the home on Huntington Drive did have significant fire and smoke damage.

It broke out around 8:20 p.m. and James City County firefighters arrived at 8:25 p.m. to find fire on the second floor of the two-story home. It extended into the attic.

The homeowners were already out and the fire was brought under control at 8:45 p.m. with assistance from the Williamsburg Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.