SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue said there are no injuries following a residential fire early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, they responded to a residential fire at 2:05 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pughsville Road.

Upon arriving on scene, units found heavy fire and smoke showing from an abandoned, remanufactured home. Investigators found heavy fire inside the residence as well.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to surrounding structures. The fire was put out at 2:23 a.m.

There were no injuries to citizens or firefighters.

The Suffolk Police Department and Chesapeake Fire Department provided assistance.

Those who may have witnessed the fire or have information about it are encouraged to contact Fire Investigator King of the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office at (757) 514-4550.