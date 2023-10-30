NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department will be hosting a one-day recruiting event for those interested in becoming police officers or 911 dispatchers.

Officer applicants can complete the agility test, written assessment, and scenario-based assessment all in the same day. Dispatcher applicants can complete their application and CritiCall test for the public safety specialist position.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Newport News Police Department headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Ave.

Registration is preferred but not required. Applicants can get a head start on their paperwork by emailing nnpd-recruiting@nnva.gov.

For more information on the qualifications for the positions click here.