NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department will be holding a prescription drug take back event.

The department will be participating with other law enforcement agencies across the country in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drugs can be dropped off at the following two locations:

Sentara Port Warwick, 11803 Jefferson Ave.

Riverside Regional Medical Center, 12200 Warwick Blvd. (medical office building)

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.