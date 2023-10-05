NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is looking for anyone who might have witnessed a crash back in August that killed a pedestrian.

They say one of the vehicles that struck Jose Dimas Brizuella Rosell at Jefferson Avenue and Freedom Way around 9 p.m. on August 30 has been identified, but police believe there were other vehicles that struck the victim.

Police say witnesses reported a tow truck and a dark-colored SUV were also in the vicinity at the time of the initial crash.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online through P3Tips.com, or call the NNPD Crash Team at 757-597-2847.