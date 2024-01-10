NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Department needs help looking for a missing adult.

Steve Arline, a 58-year-old man, was last seen on Jan. 10 around 3:30 p.m. He is 5’10” and weighs 165 lbs. He was last seen at the HUF Center, 14102 Warwick Blvd.

Because of a medical condition he is considered to be endangered.

If you see Mr. Arline or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.