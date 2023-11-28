NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –Newport News Dispatch confirms a call for gunshots came in at 3:21 a.m.

Christopher Newport University officials say they have not located any victims at this time but the suspect and weapon are in custody, with no threat to the community.

CNU Urgent Alert: CNU Police responded to a report of gunshots on campus. No known threat to the community at this time. Gun and individual are in custody. — Christopher Newport University (@CNUcaptains) November 28, 2023

Live cameras show a police presence outside of a dorm across from Christopher Newport Hall on the Great Lawn.

At 4:19 a.m. CNU posted on X that there is police activity at the David Student Union (DSU) in the North eating porch area. The community is asked to avoid that area.

A student who lives at James River Hall said he heard two to four gunshots. He said his dormitory was told to shelter in place.

We’re working to learn more details.