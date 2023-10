NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Want to keep your car’s catalytic converter from being stolen.

The Newport News Police Department is holding a VIN etching event this Saturday to help prevent thefts.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Newport News Park (13560 Jefferson Avenue) and it’s their last etching event for 2023.

The engraving process takes about 15 minutes and citizens can sign up ahead of time here (registration is not required, but encouraged).