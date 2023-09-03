NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Shooting in Newport News leaves one man dead on Sept. 3.

At 8:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Catina Way in reference to shots fired, police said. Upon arriving, they located an adult male inside suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m. Detectives are canvassing the area and Forensics is on scene, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.