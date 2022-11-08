NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier.

Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.

The incident took place just after 1 a.m., according to police, in the 1200 block of Garden Drive. After receiving reports of gunshots, officers arrived and found a 29-year-old Newport News man outside suffering from possible life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the victim was shot during an altercation with another man he knew.

After additional investigation, police obtained warrants for the charges against Revels, who was arrested without incident around 2:54 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Mytilene Drive and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail, according to police.