NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place Dec. 7 at the Dillard’s department store in Patrick Henry Mall.

At about 11:48 a.m., police responded to the store in the mall in reference to a robbery, with a preliminary investigation revealing that an unknown man entered the store and left with undisclosed amount of cash.

The man, according to police, is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has more information on the incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3Tips app, or online at www.P3Tips.com.