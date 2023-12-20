UPDATE: Police said the man, Jerry Lee Garrett, has been found and is safe.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert for a missing Newport News man last seen between 4 and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The man, Jerry Lee Garrett, 60, was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Briarfield Road in Newport News. He is 6-foot and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, possibly wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray vest, tan pants and white Nike sneakers, and is known to travel on foot.

State Police said Garrett’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Garrett’s whereabouts can contact Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.