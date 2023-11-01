UPDATE: Ignacio Rebollo was found safe, police say.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are looking for a missing, endangered adult.

Ignacio Rebollo

Ignacio Rebollo, 39, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 900 block of Shore Drive and is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Rebollo is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Navy blue jacket and blue jeans, blown slides, a black beanie and a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Rebollo or know his location is asked to call 911 or Newport News Communications at 757-247-2500.