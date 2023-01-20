Newport News Police are looking for 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright, last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. (Photo – Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20.

Hezekiah Wright, 11, was last seen about 6:20 a.m. near the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive. He is described as a Black male, about 4-foot-11, 100 pounds. Police said he was wearing black jeans, a long-sleeve shirt with a hood, a black winter coat and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone who sees the boy or knows where he is located is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.