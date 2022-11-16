NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man was sentenced Wednesday to six-and-a-half-years in prison for the possession of multiple firearms as part of a cocaine distribution operation.

Dillard Jamar Booker, 46, was involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of cocaine in Newport News since at least March 2021, court documents state. And, after law enforcement officers conducted a series of controlled narcotics purchases in which Booker sold cocaine to a confidential source, according to a news release, they got a search warrant and executed it for Booker’s residence.

Police recovered multiple firearms at the residence, including a reportedly-stolen AR-15-style rifle, along with nearly 15 grams of crack cocaine, along with evidence that Booker was manufacturing and distributing cocaine.

Jessica D. Aber, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Christopher Amon, acting special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Homer prosecuted the case.