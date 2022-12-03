Photo courtesy of the City of Newport News. Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News will be illuminated Saturday during the Lights at the Fountain festivities.

Activities will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., and Mayor McKinley L. Price will light the holiday tree during during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Other events include live stage entertainment, seasonal gift vendors, an ice sculpting exhibition, face painters, food vendors, carnival games, children’s crafts and strolling entertainers.

The WAVE-FIELD, an interactive art exhibit made up of eight, motion-activated LED musical seesaws that generate light and sound when riders activate it, is new this year. It’s free and open to the public during posted operating hours. Parking is also free.

A 16-minute synchronized light show will play every half hour from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly until Jan. 1. It synchronizes a 42-foot animated performance holiday tree, 55 perimeter trees circling the fountain and 16 snow machines with a festive soundtrack.

More information can be found on the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series webpage. Lights at the Fountain is part of the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series.