NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews had to contend with a hazardous materials situation as they dealt with a car fire in the 300 block of De Laura Drive in Newport News Tuesday.

The Newport News Fire Department responded to the fire just before noon and found several chemicals stored in the vehicle – none of which were out of the ordinary and the owner used for business purposes.

Fire crews had to contend with a hazardous materials situation as they dealt with a car fire in the 300 block of De Laura Drive in Newport News Tuesday. (Photo – Newport News Fire Department)

The fire department upgraded to a hazardous materials response as a precaution due to the chemical and fire exposure, and possible environmental issues. The hazardous materials ended up not posing an environmental issue, it said, and they were able to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.