NJ homicide suspect arrested in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A New Jersey homicide suspect was arrested last week in Newport News.
19-year-old Michael Allen, of Collingswood, New Jersey, was wanted after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Lamont Demby back on October 29. Demy, of Camden, New Jersey, was found fatally shot in the area of Jackson Street and Warsaw Street in Camden around 3:20 p.m. on October 22.
Authorities didn’t say exactly where Allen was arrested in Newport News, but said it was at a home and he was taken into custody on Thursday, November 4 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.
He was set to be extradited back to New Jersey.
