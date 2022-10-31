HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. just west of the LaSalle Avenue exit and closed all eastbound lanes.

Virginia State Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a Ford safety cushion truck changed lanes in the path of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was pulling a small camper.

The camper overturned in the road on impact and the Ford ran off the road through the guardrail, catching fire in the nearby marsh. Local firefighters responded to extinguish the flames.

The Ford truck that crash on eastbound I-64 in Hampton on Halloween 2022 (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old from Virginia Beach, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. He was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The camper that flipped (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

No charges are being placed at this time, police say.

Some lanes of eastbound I-64 eventually reopened about an hour later.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.