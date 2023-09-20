NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a call on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The fire occurred in the 43rd Street parking garage at Old Dominion University.
There was a single-car fire inside the garage, officials said. No one was inside the car and the fire was under control around 12:15 p.m., officials said.
ODU has issued an all clear notification, and the garage is open.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of fire has not be released.
