NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a call on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The fire occurred in the 43rd Street parking garage at Old Dominion University.

There was a single-car fire inside the garage, officials said. No one was inside the car and the fire was under control around 12:15 p.m., officials said.

ODU has issued an all clear notification, and the garage is open.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of fire has not be released.