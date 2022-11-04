PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy Exchange (NEX) is participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program again this year.

NEX customers will be able to donate a new, unwrapped toy to a child in need during the holiday season. The goal of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is to bring the joy of Christmas and provide a message of hope to children.

In 2021, the Hampton Roads Toys for Tots program distributed over 92,000 toys to nearly 20,000 children in need.

“This is the 75th year the U. S. Marine Corps Reserves have been collecting through its Toys for Tots Program,” said Bill Marx, Marketing Promotion Coordinator for the Navy Exchange Service Command.

“We are excited to once again welcome the Toys for Tots donation boxes to our NEX locations this holiday season. The dates for when the donation boxes will be in the stores will vary by NEX location, so customers should contact their local store for more information.”

Toys for Tots boxes will be in the following Virginia NEX locations:

NEX Norfolk store, gas station/mini mart,

NEX Little Creek store and gas station/mini mart

NEX Oceana

NEX Dam Neck store

NEX NSA Hampton Roads mini mart

NEX NRMC Portsmouth

NEX Portsmouth

NEX Yorktown

NEX Cheatham Annex, Virginia

The toys collected will go back into the local community and be distributed to children in need.

You can find the closest Toys for Tots drop-off location here. You can also choose to donate a toy online, or make a financial donation funding the program here.