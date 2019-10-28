Live Now
Yorktown woman accused of assaulting police officers in Newport News

Newport News

Photo Courtesy – Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Newport News is accused of assaulting police officers early Sunday morning.

Newport News Police say local officers were in the area of Heritage Way on a traffic stop at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a nearby crowd became disorderly.

According to reports, a woman in the group, later identified as 36-year-old Danacey Harvey from Yorktown, started fighting with an officer.

Harvey was placed in custody and charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

