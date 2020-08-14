YMCA of Virginia Peninsulas announces new Student Support Program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas announced its new Student Support program on Friday.

The program is for kindergarten through fifth grade and it will provide character development, enrichment activities, learning labs, and activity zones to support students that are on both virtual and hybrid schedules.

“This new program will not only support our students, but it will also support our educators and parents. We’ve been working with many of our local school districts for years, and now, more than ever, the Y recognizes the need for continued support of our youth’s academic success,” said Adam Klutts, president & CEO of the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas.

“We are excited to offer a comprehensive program that will provide the structure and support needed for your child to thrive both in school and out,” said Klutts.

Locations within the schools and Y Centers will operate within guidelines set forth by the Governor and the Virginia Department of Health to best support student safety, while also giving them a place outside of schools to learn and achieve.

Visit hymcavp.org to sign up and get more information.

Latest News